All Pak Inter-Varsity Women Hockey from 27 Jan in Karachi

KARACHI: The 39th HEC All Pakistan Inter-University Women's Hockey Championship 2022-23 will be held in Karachi. Preparations for this mega women's hockey event scheduled to be hosted by Sir Syed University are in full swing. Universities from all over the country will participate in the event, a Sir Syed University, press release issued on Thursday said.

Commodore (retd) Syed Sarfraz Ali, Registrar of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, said that the Inter Varsity Women Hockey Championship will be organised from Janauray 27-31. It is expected that more than 15 Universities will participate in the event.