All things in moderation

Social media is a big part of many people’s lives today, especially the youth. There is no doubt that social media and the internet are among the world’s greatest achievements and I will not deny the huge benefits they have brought us such as instant communication and global networks of commerce and ideas.

However, an excess of anything is harmful and the same goes for social media. It is one of the world’s greatest achievements, but it is also one of the most addicting inventions of all time. Excess use of social media tends to lower attention spans, disrupts sleep and exposes young people to greater peer pressure. Parents should keep an eye on their children’s screen time and set reasonable limits while also encouraging face-to-face contact with others.

Abdul Haseeb Hassan

Hyderabad