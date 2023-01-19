Leader of the opposition in NA: Court seeks Centre, Speaker replies on appointment of Raja Riaz

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought replies from the federal government and National Assembly Speaker against the appointment of Raja Riaz as the leader of the opposition.
The court held hearing into a plea against the appointment of Raja Riaz.
The counsel for the petitioner told the bench that Raja Riaz was not fulfilling his constitutional role, adding that the office of the opposition leader was an important one. He argued that consultation for caretaker set-up should be held with the opposition leader. The counsels for the Centre and speaker sought time to submit replies. The court granted them time till the next hearing and adjourned the case for February 7.
