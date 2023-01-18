Audio allegedly featuring PMLQ MPs: Sanaullah urges CJP, NA Speaker to take notice

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Tuesday urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial and National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to take notice of a new audio leak purportedly featuring PMLQ MNA Hussain Elahi and PMLQ leader Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain where the duo could be heard talking about abducting a female lawmaker.

The audio — slightly longer than a minute — started making the rounds on the social media Monday night. In the clip, Hussain and Wajahat are allegedly discussing about a possible vote of confidence in the National Assembly.

The PTI has hinted at returning to the parliament to ensure that turncoats do not help Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to get a vote of confidence that the party was planning to test the premier with. Reacting to the leak, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said planning the abduction of a woman was condemnable. He said Imran Khan and his intent to buy the conscience of PMLQ and PMLN lawmakers stood exposed before the people.

“Which court will give justice to the party chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and MNA Farah Khan? CJP should take note of the audio and this trade of conscience,” Sanaullah said in a tweet adding that the NA speaker should do the same.

Sana said the NA speaker should also take action on the alleged audio leak and investigate the matter. He berated his opponents saying these people engaged in activities such as horse-trading and purchasing the conscience of legislators. Taking a dig at his opponents, the minister said they were exposed by resorting to the tactics of making the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme unsuccessful and forging the matter of cipher. —Sabah