CEC calls on CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on Tuesday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Umer Ata Bandial here at the Supreme Court.
Sources said during the meeting, which lasted for half an hour, the CEC discussed with the Chief Justice legal and constitutional matters.
However, no press release was issued by the public relations department of the court in this regard.
