Punjab caretaker CM: PM contacted Zardari, Shujaat, Fazl, says Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned the top leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold consultations on the name of caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

In a tweet, she said the PM had called former president Asif Ali Zardari, Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The prime minister also held consultations with allied parties leaders on the political situation of the country, she said.