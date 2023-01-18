Punjab caretaker CM: PM contacted Zardari, Shujaat, Fazl, says Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned the top leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold consultations on the name of caretaker chief minister of Punjab.
In a tweet, she said the PM had called former president Asif Ali Zardari, Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The prime minister also held consultations with allied parties leaders on the political situation of the country, she said.
CHARSADDA: The workers and activists of local chapter of the Jamaat-e-Islami on Tuesday staged a protest against the...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet in its last meeting on Tuesday approved Rs180 million as supplementary budget...
PM Shehbaz chairing his first federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on April 20, 2022. — PID/FileISLAMABAD: Terming...
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Tuesday urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and...
BEIJING: China’s population shrank last year for the first time in more than six decades, official data showed on...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday reserved its verdict on non-appearance of PTI Chairman Imran...
Comments