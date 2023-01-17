AEMEND slams FIA for pressing journalist to disclose source

ISLAMABAD: The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) on Monday condemned the FIA’s pressure on journalist Aslam for disclosing his source of news.
AEMEND, in the statement, observed that cases were being lodged against the journalists unabated in the guise of cybercrime to gag their voices.Despite clear orders from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) about the journalists, the investigation agency did not change its approach, read the statement.
“Shahid Aslam was not only arrested without issuing any notice but he is also being pressurised to disclose his source of news which is intolerable,” warned the media body.Obtaining information is the professional responsibility of the journalist, AEMEND said, adding that lodging cases for fulfilling the duty are nothing but “suppressing the freedom of expression”.
The media body urged the government to take practical steps regarding the fake cases.In view of the situation, AEMEND said that it was contacting other media organisations so that the joint stance of the media could be reiterated forcefully.
