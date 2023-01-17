Siraj phones CEC, expresses concern over delay in LG polls’ final results

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq on Monday night contacted Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on telephone and expressed his concerns over delay in announcement of final results of Local Government elections in Karachi.

Sirajul Haq told CEC that unnecessary delay in finalisation of results of LG polls in Karachi would also have bad impact on reputation of the ECP, adding that the situation was creating doubts in minds of voters and their leaders.

According to a statement issued by JI spokesman, the CEC assured top JI leader to address his grievances and said that there would be no compromise on transparency of LG polls in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the JI central ameer in a video message expressed the hope that PPP government in Sindh province would wholeheartedly accept results of LG elections and mandate of masses given to JI candidates.

He warned to give countrywide protest call if mandate given to his party in Karachi was stolen, saying that they believe in supremacy of Constitution and law and expect the same from other political parties and their leadership. “We will strongly protest and resist any attempt to rig LG polls and steal mandate of people of Karachi,” he said.

Sirajul Haq assured residents of Karachi that JI on assuming seat of Mayorship would start a new journey for peace, progress and prosperity in the metropolitan. He reiterated that interest-based economy, corruption and bad governance were main causes for problems being faced by the country. “We are also endeavouring to get the country rid of these menaces and make it a true Islamic welfare state,” he said.