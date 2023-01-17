Worst yet to come for our squash, warns Jahangir

ISLAMABAD: As the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has been convened for tomorrow (Wednesday), squash legend Jahangir Khan has warned that if remedial measures are not taken immediately, the Greenshirts may struggle to beat even minnows of the game in near future.

In a hard-hitting interview with ‘The News’ Monday, Jahangir, the best sportsman world has ever produced, said he was seeing even the worst situation due to non-professional handling of the game.

“I always respect PSF high-ups but they do not have time to look after the game at the lower level which was handed over to totally raw, non-professionals individuals who do not know even the basics of the game. These officials have no ability to decide on issues confronting the game. It is obvious they tend to follow their personal likings and dislikings that continue to harm the game. If such a scenario remains for few more years, Pakistan players would not be in a position to even beat Sri Lanka.”

When questioned whether he was invited to participate in the AGM, he said he would never participate in such meetings where chances of any concrete decisions are minimal.

“Pakistan squash is facing the worst period as the decline has been systematic and even heading to a point of no return. I was invited but I will not participate in such meetings. I believe there was dire need for concrete changes. There is absolutely no consistency whatsoever. After every three years changes are made in the PSF setup and the newcomers know nothing about the game. After three to four years when they start realising the problems, then comes a new official. It is very unfortunate as we are facing such a situation where the game at lower level is being handled by the non-professionals. These administrators are working directly with the coaches and players and feel they are better than them. As a result they try to influence everyone without knowing the basics of the game. Hence the decline is obvious.”

Jahangir added that he had no grudge against any coaches. “In the PSF’s hierarchy they work under pressure and cannot say no. They have to accept what the administrator says, hence they have no power to decide on players' training and improve their technical grooming.”

The former champion, who ruled the world for almost 12 years, questioned the decision to take along family members to the British Junior Open. “The results were the worst as Pakistan failed to win a single category. If you have other motives and want to take the trip as a joyride by taking along your families, how could you concentrate on players’ progress?

Who has allowed these officials to take their families? Some of the PSA players who are outside five hundred are being supported for trips abroad. They have never played in Pakistan, yet they get visa letters and other support.”

The legendary squash player added that there was a dire need for the game to be run by professionals as well as honest people.

“Without officials having proper know-how of the game, things would go from bad to worse.” Regarding speedy decline in PSA ranking of Pakistan players, Jahangir said just look at the Indian players and the improvement in their standard.

“I can bet if we stop organising events at home, it would be difficult to find a single Pakistan player among the top hundred. Their performance abroad is just pathetic.”

Jahangir said that Pakistan players are very talented. “They are talented but are in the wrong hands. Those handling their affairs are not capable to look after their progress.” He recalled his days, saying that top players never used to play at the Asian level.

“We always left it to the backup players to represent the country at Asian level and they never disappointed us. Now with the best of players we are nowhere in Asia and would struggle to match the South Asian teams in days to come.”

Jahangir called on the Pakistan Sports Board to look into federation’s performance. “I think it is time for the government to evaluate federation’s progress over the years. We are nowhere in world squash now. My question is who is responsible for that?”