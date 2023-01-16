LAHORE: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar said on Sunday the government had decided not to change the existing prices of petroleum products for the next 15 days, till January 31.
Addressing a news conference here, he said the current per litre price of petrol is Rs214.8, diesel Rs227.80, kerosene oil Rs171.83 and light diesel oil Rs169, which would remain unchanged for the next fortnight.
The government was to announce the new fuel prices for January 16 to 31 fortnight on Sunday. However, the minister said that no change would be introduced in accordance with the advice of PMLN Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
