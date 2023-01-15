A representational image of a man filling a car's fuel tank. — AFP/File

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced Sunday that the prices of petroleum products will remain unchanged.

The minister in a press conference said that the prices of diesel, petrol, kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO) will remain effective till January 31.

It may be noted that in the second quarter (October- December) of the fiscal year 2022-23, the prices were cumulatively declined by:

Rs22.63 per litre in petrol price

Rs19.63 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel

Rs28.28 per litre in the price of light diesel oil

Rs30.19 per litre in the price of kerosene oil

The government last slashed prices of petroleum products by up to Rs10 per litre on December 15.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.