Sunday January 15, 2023
National

Latest petrol price in Pakistan

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announces that prices of diesel, petrol, kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO) will remain effective till Jan 31

By Web Desk
January 15, 2023
A representational image of a man filling a car's fuel tank. — AFP/File

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced Sunday that the prices of petroleum products will remain unchanged. 

The minister in a press conference said that the prices of diesel, petrol, kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO)  will remain effective till January 31. 

It may be noted that in the second quarter (October- December) of the fiscal year 2022-23, the prices were cumulatively declined by:

  • Rs22.63 per litre in petrol price
  • Rs19.63 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel
  • Rs28.28 per litre in the price of light diesel oil
  • Rs30.19 per litre in the price of kerosene oil

The government last slashed prices of petroleum products by up to Rs10 per litre on December 15.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.