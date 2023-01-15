Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Twitter

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to prolong his stay in London and has summoned Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan to the UK.

Party sources said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo has expressed his annoyance over the loss caused to the party due to recent political situation in Punjab.

The sources said that Rana Sana was likely to travel to London on Sunday (today). The interior minister may be given some important tasks regarding the political situation of the country.

The sources further added that matters related to the return of former premier and his daughter Maryam Nawaz and court cases pending against them will also be discussed.

The sources said that after the defeat in the Punjab Assembly recently, Nawaz has refused to return to Pakistan immediately. However, there was a possibility of Maryam’s return at the month end. She would re-organise the party on the directions of Nawaz. The sources

claimed that Nawaz had instructed his party leaders to prepare for general elections.