It’s shameful for nuclear power to beg: Shehbaz

PM Shehbaz addressing the passing-out ceremony of probationary officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) on January 14, 2023. PID

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that it was a matter of shame that we have nuclear bomb in the one hand and a begging bowl in the other.

Addressing the passing-out ceremony of probationary officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), Shehbaz said it really embarrassed him to ask for further loans, adding that seeking foreign loans was not the right solution to address Pakistan’s economic challenges as loans would have to be returned. In the past, “time was wasted with chaos and protests”, he said, slamming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The prime minister said that sustainable development goals (SDGs) could be achieved and foreign loans avoided had their “bus moved at a faster pace” and on the right track.

Elaborating on his viewpoint on the economic challenges faced by the country, he regretted that during the past 75 years, different governments — whether headed by political leadership or military dictators — could not address the economic issues.

The prime minister maintained that during his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed had very graciously announced a further $1 billion loan to Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz also lauded Saudi Arabia for its financial support.

Moving on, the prime minister urged the civil servants to serve the country and nation with their utmost capacities and hoped they were capable of steering the country out of the current challenges.

Earlier, Director General Civil Services Academy, Lahore, Omer Rasul, highlighted the role and contributions of the academy in training future bureaucrats to serve the country and masses with their capabilities and dedication. The prime minister also gave away certificates to the outstanding officers.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Quaid Nawaz Sharif directed the party leaders and workers to make preparations for election in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, the PMLN supremo passed on the directives while presiding over a consultative meeting of the party leadership in London.

Marriyum said Quaid Nawaz Sharif had also directed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the president of PMLN, to set up a parliamentary board.

She said Nawaz asked the party leaders and workers to contest the election in Punjab with full passion, confidence, strength and preparations.

The minister quoted Nawaz Sharif as saying that the PMLN would stand victorious in the election.

Marriyum tweeted that Nawaz has taken a “big decision” and ordered the party to get ready for elections in Punjab. “Move ahead with full passion, confidence, preparation and strength,” Sharif directed the party leadership, hoping that PMLN would regain its lost political capital and emerge victorious.

“God willing, PMLN will be victorious,” Nawaz was quoted as saying during the meeting.

The PMLN supremo took part in the meeting via video link, which was also attended by party’s senior vice president Maryam Nawaz.

He expressed his pleasure over what he called “the end of an era of looters” in Punjab. “Punjab governor may dissolve the assembly... PMLN will return to Punjab with full force,” he said.

The meeting decided that the National Assembly would complete its tenure and that they would not be blackmailed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.