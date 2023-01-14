AFC course in Lahore from today

KARACHI: The first ever Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Futsal Referees Course will begin at the PFF headquarters in Lahore on Saturday (today).

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) futsal referee instructor Porferio J. Barlas will supervise the course.

As many as 25 participants will attend the course.

"On behalf of the AFC I am honoured to be invited by Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to educate and instruct their futsal referees,” Barlas said.

"For the first time PFF is holding the seminar for futsal which shows the positive and direct efforts to promote the sport in the region. I am very happy to be a part of this history, particularly in the development of futsal referees of the country", he added.