Iran releases Polish scientist held for months

WARSAW: A Polish scientist held in Iran for months was released and returned home to Poland in December, a foreign ministry spokesman told AFP on Friday.

Maciej Walczak, a researcher at Nicolaus Copernicus University in Torun, central Poland, is “safe and sound and with his family”, Lukasz Jasina said in a message to AFP, without elaborating. Copernicus University spokesman Marcin Czyzniewski said several months ago that Walczak had been held in Iran since September 2021.