Alleged killer arrested

Islamabad : Khanna police with the assistance of investigation wing teams have traced a murder case, a police spokesman said.
On 10th January, 2023, Khanna police team received information about a woman's body at Bilal Town. Upon receiving the information, the police immediately visited the crime scene and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. Police also registered a case FIR no. 20 under section 302 PPC.
A special investigation team was constituted on the order of the top cop to detect the people involved in killing of a young woman, the spokesman said.
Police team utilised all available technical and human resources and arrested the accused involved in it. The accused was identified as husband of the victim. During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed that he strangled his wife to death. Further investigation is underway.
