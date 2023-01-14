KIET organises Industry Orientation session

KARACHI: An Industry Orientation session was held at Main Campus, KIET (Karachi Institute of Economics and technology).

The session was attended by Ms Nighat Awan, SVP KATI (Korangi Association of Trade and Industry), Mr. Naeem Ahmed Mughal Director SEPA (Sind Environment Protection Agency) and large number of guests from different Industries of Karachi.

AVM (Retd) Usaid ur Rehman Usmani, President KIET in his welcome address emphasized on the Academia and Industry linkage to steer the Faculty and students research efforts to useful products for the local and international industry.

KIET researchers Dr Khalid Khan, Dr Affan Alim and Industrial Partner Mr. Humayun gave a short presentation followed by demonstration of the following products.

Air Quality Monitoring System with Smart Dashboard Funded by: Technology Development Fund, Higher Education Commission of Pakistan A Deep Learning based Automated Defect Detection System for Manufacturing Industry

Funded by: National Centre of Artificial Intelligence, Higher Education Commission of Pakistan The participants appreciated KIET and researchers efforts to develop indigenous low-cost products which shall benefit the industries in terms of safety, manufacturing quality and saving.