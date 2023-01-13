LHC rejects Punjab govt’s plea against Ramzan Sugar Mills

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) has rejected the Punjab government’s intra-court appeal against the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Ramzan Sugar Mills.

A two-member bench of LHC rejected the intra-court plea declaring it non-maintainable. The bench of LHC was presided over by Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal who took up the case for hearing Thursday.

The Punjab government had filed the intra-court appeal against the single bench decision which had ordered to issue of NOC within two days. It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC on Jan 10 (Tuesday) had ordered to implement its decision to issue NOC to Ramzan Sugar Mills within two days. The petition against the non-issuance of NOC to Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by the Sharif family, despite the court order, was heard in the court.