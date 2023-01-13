Police beef up security in Multan

MULTAN: The police have beefed up security ahead of Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Amir Zulfiqar Khan’s visit to South Punjab.

The IGP plans to visit South Punjab in the next couple of days and all divisional SPs, SDPOs, ASPs and SHOs in the Multan district have been instructed to be on high alert, a leaked security notification of the Multan SSP Operations said. It directed the Multan Police to deploy additional forces at the Iranian Consulate.