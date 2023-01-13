Talks best way to solve problems: LHC CJ

MULTAN: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti has said problems are solved by sitting at the negotiating table, having a nice conversation and mutual respect.

Addressing the annual dinner of the district bar here on Thursday, he said communication is better than reading and it is through communication that we solve your problems at home. “It is your duty to protect and respect courts. If you prioritise this respect in your behavior, not only the institution but you also will be respected,” he told the lawyers.

He said a lawyer holds an important office. “Respect in the profession is not in any other job. Thanks to this profession, I reached this position today. I was a lawyer, I am a lawyer and will remain so,” he said, adding that that he would make every effort to fulfill demands of the bar. “This profession belongs to those who study and prefer to study. There are beautiful corners in the bar library, but there is a need to keep the library occupied and focus on reading,” he added. “It is your duty to protect and respect courts. Quaid-e-Azam made a name only with a good pen and vision. Respect each other and resolve issues through dialogue,” he concluded.