Bilal, Shahab enter Essa Tennis semis

KARACHI: Bilal Soomro and Shahab Khan moved into the semi-finals of men’s singles at 11th Essa Lab national tennis championships at Modern Club on Thursday.

In the quarterfinals of the said category, Bilal overpowered Noor e Mustafa 6-3, 6-7, 10-6 and Shahab won against Vinod Das 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.

In the quarterfinals of under-18 singles, Nadir Mirza defeated M Salar 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.

In the quarterfinals of under-16 singles, Mikaeel Ali beat Amir Mazari 6-0, 6-4.

In the quarterfinals of under-14 singles, Miakeel Ali thrashed Ruhab Faisal 4-0, 4-0.

Pakistan ready for U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

By our correspondent

LAHORE: The Pakistan team is ready for the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, which begins on January 14.

Pakistan are placed in Group B alongside England, Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan defeated Ireland by seven wickets, while chasing down 89, in their first warm-up game ahead of the mega event.

Meanwhile, New Zealand comfortably chased down Pakistan’s total of 109-6 with seven wickets and more than five overs in hand during the second warm-up fixture.