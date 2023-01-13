Bilal, Shahab enter Essa Tennis semis

KARACHI: Bilal Soomro and Shahab Khan moved into the semi-finals of men’s singles at 11th Essa Lab national tennis championships at Modern Club on Thursday.
In the quarterfinals of the said category, Bilal overpowered Noor e Mustafa 6-3, 6-7, 10-6 and Shahab won against Vinod Das 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.
In the quarterfinals of under-18 singles, Nadir Mirza defeated M Salar 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.
In the quarterfinals of under-16 singles, Mikaeel Ali beat Amir Mazari 6-0, 6-4.
In the quarterfinals of under-14 singles, Miakeel Ali thrashed Ruhab Faisal 4-0, 4-0.
Pakistan ready for U19 Women’s T20 World Cup
By our correspondent
LAHORE: The Pakistan team is ready for the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, which begins on January 14.
Pakistan are placed in Group B alongside England, Rwanda and Zimbabwe.
Pakistan defeated Ireland by seven wickets, while chasing down 89, in their first warm-up game ahead of the mega event.
Meanwhile, New Zealand comfortably chased down Pakistan’s total of 109-6 with seven wickets and more than five overs in hand during the second warm-up fixture.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s four-member team will participate in the 21st Asian Junior Team Squash Championships scheduled...
KARACHI: Karachi Hockey Association Inter School Hockey Championship will be played from January 23-31, a KHA...
SYDNEY: Australia pulled out of an upcoming series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, citing...
MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic was drawn Thursday to play Spain´s Roberto Carballes Baena on his return to the Australian...
MELBOURNE: World number one Iga Swiatek is the woman to beat when the Australian Open begins on Monday without retired...
RIYADH: Thibaut Courtois was the star for Real Madrid as they beat Valencia 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in...
Comments