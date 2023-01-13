Nawaz agreed that the toss had some role.

“In the last game too ball got more turn and bounce in the second innings. Toss is not an excuse. As a professional you should play in all kinds of conditions. Today also the ball was taking turn and bounce in the second innings. Its not an excuse but yes toss has a role,” he said.

“I am working on my bowling and am making efforts to meet the demands of the team. I try to give breakthroughs whatever the team needs. I try to adapt myself series by series and am doing effort to live up to the expectations as an all-rounder. Today my bowling went well and if you see with technical point of view, so I am happy with that,” Nawaz said.

“My ball to Williamson was the one which a left-arm spinner wants to bowl and I am happy with that,” said Nawaz, who bowled well-set Williamson with a beauty that spun away from the right-hander before crashing the stumps.

Nawaz said the dew factor also went in favour of New Zealand.

“When there is a dew it becomes very difficult to execute the things. There was no dew tonight and I think it would have been easier for them to bowl with a good line and length,” Nawaz said.

Knowing well that he has always batted well while batting in the top of the order but is determined to click at any position.

“Yes my performance while batting in the top order is better as compared to bat at No7. Irrespective of the batting position I try to perform as per team’s demands and InshaAllah good performances will be seen,” Nawaz signed off.