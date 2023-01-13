Two teenage girls rescued in Lahore reunited with parents in Karachi

Two teenage girls who were found wandering about in Lahore earlier this week, days after they had gone missing from their Korangi homes in Karachi, were handed over to their parents by police on Thursday.

The two had mysteriously gone missing in the Korangi area last Saturday and were feared to have been kidnapped. However, 13 -year-old Kinza and 14-year-old Naila were taken into protective custody in Lahore after they were found at the Lahore railway stations on Monday.

Police said the girls had been in contact with another girl, who is yet to be identified. They said someone had called them to Lahore under the pretext of taking them to South Korea to help them meet the members of South Korean music bands, including the one called BTS. The teenagers were said to be obsessed with the Korean bands.

A police team from Karachi had gone went to Lahore to bring them back to Karachi. The girls were handed over to their parents on Thursday. Korangi SSP Investigations Abraiz Ali Abbasit told The News that the investigation is under way, but so far it is safe to conclude that the girls had not been abducted but had gone to Lahore on their own.

“Thank God, the girls are found safe,” said Kinza’s grandfather. “The girls were found after the hectic efforts of police.” The news of the disappearance of the girls had spread fear, people said and added that there was a need to keep an eye on children.