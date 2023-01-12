Rashid-Rafi, Javed-Iltifat reach Essa Tennis finals

KARACHI: Rashid Malik, Rafi Derbari, Javed Iqbal, and M Iltifat reached the finals of 45-plus doubles at 11th Essa Lab national tennis championship at Modern Club here on Wednesday.

In the semi-finals of the said category, Rashid and Rafi beat Sher Ahmed and Shoaib Anis 8-6 while Javed and Iltifat defeated Razi Nawab and Abdul Saeed 8-6.

In the quarterfinals of men’s doubles, Danish Ramzan and Noor e Mustafa beat Eibad Sarwar and M Ali 8-3.

Similarly, Ali Mansoor and Shumail won against Aqeel Khan and Murad Khan 9-7.

In the quarterfinals of under-18 singles, Raahim Veqar beat Kashif 6-2, 6-3.

In the quarterfinals of under-16 singles, Asad Zaman thrashed Dhuraf Das 6-1, 6-0.

In the pre-quarterfinals of under-14 singles, Sameer Zaman beat Faiz Ilyas 4-1, 4-1, Ruhab Faisal won against Shehzer Ali 4-2, 2-4, 4-1, and Ahsan Ahmed overpowered Ismail Aftab 4-2, 4-5, 10-8.