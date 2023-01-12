JUIF stages protest against price-hike, flour crisis

KHAR/TAKHTBHAI: The workers and activists of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) staged protest rallies against the unprecedented price-hike of essential commodities and wheat flour crisis in the province.

The protestors, led by JUIF district chief Maulana Abdur Rashid, Maulana Shamsuz Zaman, Mufti Mohsin and others, were holding placards inscribed with slogans against shortage of flour and prevalent price-hike.

Addressing the protestors, the leaders said that JUIF was part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement government but the anti-people policies would be resisted tooth and nail.

They termed the provincial government responsible for the rising price hike, adding that poor people were being humiliated in the name of providing subsidized flour.

The speakers said that provision of basic amenities and security of life of people was the responsibility of the government and state and the JUIF would fight for the rights of masses at all costs.

The protesters later staged a rally from Bajaur Press Club to main Chow in Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur tribal district, and chanted slogans against the government.

Meanwhile, the workers and activists of JUIF also held a protest rally against the price-hike, lawlessness and anti-Pakistan and anti-Islam policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

The JUI workers took out the protest rally from Darul Uloom-s-Islamia and chanted slogans against the provincial government and PTI policies.JUIF Ex-lawmaker Maulana Muhammad Qasim, Tehsil Mayor Maulana Muhammad Saeed and others were leading the rally.

The speakers alleged that the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab governments had created an artificial crisis of wheat flour in the province to blame the federal government for its failure.