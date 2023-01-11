50 MoUs signed at tech moot

LAHORE: Future Fest, Pakistan’s largest tech conference and expo witnessed the signing of over 50 MoU signings worth $100 million on its closing day, a statement said.

Key agreements signed at Future Fest’s concluding day include; an Investment and global expansion partnership signing MoU between GINKGO and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s DIGGIPACKS; the launch of Bridging to Saudia and Saudi Arabia based Tracking.me acquiring Telematics Private Limited, a Pakistani company.

Further, Tracking signed with Technomatics, Tracking.me signed with Fori Inc, Reskills signing with PNY Trainings, Saudi Azm – Ejad Labs – MK, Ejad Labs with Everest Square Management, Octek with Saudi Azm, and Classera with Ejad Labs.

Additionally, the potential for formal partnerships was explored between Reskills and PITB, Gingko Retail Gained Investment, Takadao and Craftoo, vFAIRS, Institute of Entrepreneurship and PAFLA and NUST’s E-clinic devices for home care with two companies.