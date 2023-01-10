Indonesian envoy, FPCCI discuss trade

Islamabad:The Ambassador of Indonesia, Adam M. Tugio paid a visit to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) office and had a detailed discussion with Senior Vice President FPCCI Amin Ullah Baiq to further intensify two-way trade activities for expanding bilateral economic relations, says a press release.

During the discussion, Ambassador Tugio underlined that business communities of both the countries need to explore sectors that can complement each other. Medical equipment, spices, garment and textile could become the important trade commodities together with traditional herbal medicines, which have a great potential as they are quite popular on both sides, he added. The envoy also underscored the importance of utilising the current Indonesia-Pakistan Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) as well as by working together to move towards a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Highlighting the importance of investment in ASEAN region for expansion of trade ties, the Ambassador said that Indonesia could provide opportunities for Pakistan as gateway to enter the ASEAN market. He emphasised the business community of Pakistan to participate in the upcoming “1st Pakistan - ASEAN Trade Development Conference & Pakistan Single Country Exhibition” in Jakarta, Indonesia and to interact with the business community of Indonesia and ASEAN for establishing active trade connections and linkages.

Talking about future prospects of trade, Ambassador Tugio mentioned that Indonesia is aware of investment opportunities in Pakistan. In this regard, a number of Indonesian investors are in the process of signing cooperation agreements with companies in Sialkot and assured that the Embassy is ready to facilitate business to business meetings between the two sides. During the meeting, Senior Vice President of FPCCI, Amin Ullah Baiq expressed FPCCI’s commitment to strengthen cooperation including exchange of delegation as well as holding business meetings with the Indonesian counterparts.