Gwadar unrest

The recent protests in Gwadar turned violent and resulted in the shooting of a policeman. This is an alarming development due to the strategic and economic importance of Gwadar and the wider coastal region of Balochistan. The government has to get a handle on the situation before the Gwadar port becomes another missed opportunity for Pakistan.
This will be a tricky task, as the government has to prevent any outbreak of violence while also reaching a compromise with the protesters, whose demands are justified. But, with a pragmatic approach, the government should be able to satisfy the people of Gwadar along with the other relevant stakeholders. It would also behove the protestors to realize that any act that jeopardizes the development of Gwadar will only harm them in the long term.
Nimra Ghafoor
Turbat
