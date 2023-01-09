Khwaja Hoti says Imran Khan is a ‘bigot’

MARDAN: A leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Nawabzada Khwaja Muhammad Khan Hoti, said on Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was a bigot who deceives the public with new dramas every day.

“The country is on the verge of destruction due to the flawed policies pursued and actions taken during his (Imran Khan’s) rule. He has now started speaking against the army as well”, he said while talking to the media at the Mardan Press Club. He was critical of the PTI chief Imran Khan for his alleged tirade against the army.

“Imran Khan remained silent while in power and cheated on 220 million people of the country,” alleged the PPP leader.

Khwaja Hoti said that the present and former rulers had failed to provide relief to the masses and hoped that people would reject them in the upcoming elections. He said that the purchasing power of the poor has gone down and their choice had been limited due to the price spiral and rising economic difficulties.

Khwaja Hoti, who has served as a federal minister in the past, said a peace march would be staged in the provincial capital to highlight the deteriorating law and order situation across the province and other issues.