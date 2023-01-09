Nadra delivers last batch of 126,000 tablets to PBS for digital census

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has handed over the last batch of tablets to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) for the first-ever digital census activity on Sunday.

With the delivery of 17,600 tablets to Chief Statistician PBS, Naeem-uz-Zafar at Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Nadra has overall provided 126,000 android gadgets for the 7th population & housing census.

Nadra completed the gigantic exercise in nine days to supplement the enormous training of more than 90,000 enumerators in 932 venues respectively. The android-based census digital application has online and offline support with seamless data synchronization feature. The system will support PBS in all three stages of census, including pre-census, census stage and post census stage.

On the occasion, Chairman Nadra Tariq Malik said that the digital census was step that pulled Pakistan out of ancient past and opened door of modern future. “From scribbled responses on millions of paper sheets to real time validated data in apps on secure devices with satellite imagery- is a step towards Digital Pakistan,” said Malik. He added that the big data from digital census would become foundational system for evidenced based policy making for Pakistan.