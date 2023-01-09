Kashmir cause

Kashmir’s self-determination struggle has already completed nearly 75 years. On January 5, Pakistan observed the Occasion of Right to Self-Determination Day. On this day in 1949, the UN passed a resolution giving the right of self-determination to Kashmiris and calling for a free plebiscite to determine the future of the princely state. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has asserted the need to ensure this resolution is complied with and that other resolutions are also followed. He has also pointed out that Pakistan stands with Kashmiris and supports their right to determine their destiny. During the event held to observe January 5, a Foreign Office spokesperson called for an end to Indian-backed abuses in Kashmir and added that Kashmiris have the right to live their lives with dignity and without the constant harassment and threat posed by Indian security forces.

Pakistan is currently in a difficult position; it already has strained relations with India – there have been no talks or negotiations with the neighbouring country for years now and there are no visible signs of a way forward – and does not enjoy good relations with its western neighbour, Afghanistan, either. The Foreign Office spokesperson did not respond in clear words to Afghanistan’s claims of having arrested Daesh militants who attacked the Pakistan Embassy. There are certain other examples that make it quite obvious that tensions between the two neighbours are leading to a worsening situation. In December alone, Pakistan faced an uptick in the number of terrorist attacks. Such matters make it all the more important for Pakistan to stabilize its position in the region and improve relations with its neighbours.

Pakistan’s economic plight calls for the country to have cordial trade ties with India. But this is only possible if the harsh crimes of the Indian army in Indian occupied Kashmir comes to a halt and efforts are made to find a solution to this seven-decade-long problem. Human rights violations in Kashmir hardly get any attention from the international community. What Modi did in 2019 to Kashmiris was talked about by a few international political commentators, but over the years there has been a stark decline in support for this region. Except Pakistan, no country brings up the Kashmir cause at international forums. At the same time, Pakistani authorities must pay attention to the ongoing protests in Gilgit and Skardu. Even extreme cold – the temperature has dropped to minus 15 degree Celsius – could not deter people from protesting lack of gas and development in the area. The complexities of history cannot be forgotten. Pakistan needs to continue to raise its voice for the implementation of the UN; it should come up with a solution to put an end to the hardship Kashmiris face in their home where their limited right of self-autonomy has also been taken away.