PTI, MWM on same page: Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan has said all misunderstandings with the Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) are cleared as it has reiterated its commitment to the PTI struggle for Haqeeqi Azadi.

Imran shared on Twitter that he held a meeting with MWM leader Allama Raja Nasir and his delegation on Friday. He said he assured the MWM that he would resolve all problems the party might face in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.