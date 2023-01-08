Youth Affairs Dept holds drugs awareness sessions on campuses in 2022

LAHORE : Youth Affairs Department Punjab in the year 2022 launched an awareness campaign among youth against the ‘Addiction of Drugs and Electronic Gadgets’. The sessions of awareness campaign were organized in several colleges and universities during the last of months.

In this regard, the first awareness workshop was organized at Govt College for Boys Gulberg. Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Principal Gulberg College, Project Development Specialists, Youth Affairs Department officers, college professors and a large number of students also attended the awareness workshop.

Talking on this occasion, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan said that talented youth has been a valuable asset of the country and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is organising awareness workshops to save our youth from the menace of drugs and electronic devices. “We are planning to hold more such awareness workshops in other boys and girls colleges of the province,” he added.

Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan further said that top health and IT experts are delivering lectures to highlight the damages of drugs and electronic devices. “We are quite upbeat that we will be able to show the right direction to our thousands of young boys and girls through our awareness workshops,” he elaborated.

Principal Gulberg College on this occasion expressed his gratitude to Secretary Youth Affairs Ehsan Bhutta for organizing much needed awareness workshops to save the future of thousands of young male and female students of the province.

Youth Affairs Department Punjab has organised a second awareness programme at Govt APWA College for Women to save youth from addiction of drugs and electronic gadgets.

Additional Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Malik Sanaullah, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia, Vice-Principal APWA College for Women Navera Fatima, college professors and a large number of students also attended the awareness workshop.

Vice-Principal APWA College for Women Navera Fatima on this occasion thanked Secretary Youth Affairs Ehsan Bhutta for choosing APWA College for Women for this useful and healthy activity. “Our young generation must take full benefit from these awareness programmes,” she added.

Additional Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Malik Sanaullah, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia, Vice-Principal APWA College for Women Navera Fatima were also given souvenirs at the end of ceremony.

Youth Affairs Department Punjab has organised an awareness programme at Govt MAO College to save youth from addiction of Drugs and Electronic Gadgets.

Deputy Secretary Youth Affairs, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor, Principal, Vice-Principal, Sports and Youth Affairs Department officers, college professors and a large number of students attended the awareness workshop.

Principal Govt MAO College, Vice-Principal and other professors praised the efforts of Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta for establishment of a healthy society. Several students also expressed their views regarding the Youth Affairs Department’s valuable campaign and key measures for saving young boys and girls from the menace of drugs and electronic devices.

They said: “Our youth must avoid the excessive use of technology and always try to use this facility for positive purposes instead of ruining their valuable time and energy in useless activities.”

During the awareness workshop, Youth Affairs Department’s effective measures taken to spread awareness among young boys and girls about the serious harms of electronic devices and drug addiction were highlighted. The growing usage of drugs and electronic gadgets among the youth is a matter of concern and we should make collective and effective efforts in this regard without wasting any time.

Youth Affairs Department Punjab’s next awareness session against ‘Addiction of Drugs and Electronic Gadgets’ was held at Quaid-e-Azam Law College on the directions of Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta.

Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia on this occasion said that it is the best effort of Secretary Sports Ehsan Bhutta for the safety of youth and building a healthy society. He said spending hours on electronic devices is having negative effects on the physical health of the youth. Speaking on this occasion, the Principal of the college said that it is very important to spread awareness among young boys and girls about the serious harms of electronic devices and drug addiction. “The growing usage of drugs and electronic gadgets among the youth is a matter of concern and we should make collective and effective efforts in this regard without wasting any time,” he urged.

LAHORE (Dec 16, 2022): Youth Affairs Department Punjab continued to organise its awareness programmes for the safety of young boys and girls from the menace of drugs and electronic devices. Punjab University’s Al-Raazi Hall hosted Youth Affairs Department Punjab’s latest awareness session.

Additional Secretary Sports Malik Sanaullah, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor, Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia, Research Officer Sadia Pervaiz, Director Students Affairs Prof Dr M Shafique, Deputy Director Students Affairs Dr Ali Klasra, Deputy Director Students Affairs Dr Shahzeb khan, Incharge Students Counseling Services Ms Sadia Shahzeb, Directorate of Students Affairs Dr Akram, CMO PU Health center Dr Abdul Qayum, Director Career counseling and placement center, several university professors, officers of Youth Affairs Department and a large number of male and female students participated.

Punjab University professors and students lauded the endeavours of Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and Youth Affairs Department’s valuable campaign and key measures for saving young boys and girls from the menace of drugs and electronic devices and for establishment of a healthy society.

Expanding the awareness campaign against the ‘Addiction of Drugs and Electronic Gadgets’ among the young generation, Youth Affairs Department Punjab organized yet another programme at University of Education.

Deputy Secretary Admin Liaqat Ali Bhatti, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor, Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia, Research Officer Sadia Pervaiz, officers of the Youth Affairs Department, professors and around 175 male and female students participated in the programme.

Research Officer Sadia Pervaiz highlighted the role of Youth Affairs Department Punjab for the eradication of addiction of drugs and electronic gadgets among the youth of the province. The management of University of Education played a key role in the successful holding of the awareness event.

Director Youth Affairs of University appreciated the valuable efforts of Youth Affairs Department Punjab for spreading awareness among the younger generation against the harmful use of drugs and electronic gadgets.

Deputy Secretary Admin Liaqat Ali Bhatti and Director Youth Affairs of University also exchanged souvenirs on this occasion. At the end of the programme, a large number of students participated in the question-answer session.

Seven gift bags were also distributed among students on this occasion. The students of University of Education also shared their views regarding the damages of drugs and excessive use of electronic devices such as laptops, mobile phones and computers etc.