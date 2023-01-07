Shan appointed vice-captain for NZ ODI series

KARACHI: Left-handed batsman Shan Masood has been named vice-captain for the three One-day Internationals against New Zealand due to unavailability of Shadab Khan, who injured his index finger last week.
The three-match series will begin here at the National Stadium from January 9, with the second and third game to be held on January 11 and 13.
