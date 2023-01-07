GIK Institute inks MoU for research & industrial linkages

SWABI: Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIK) of Engineering Sciences and Technology and Engro Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims at establishing long-term, sustainable and mutually beneficial cooperation in areas of bilateral interests for promoting research, industrial linkages, training, education, and employment opportunities between the two entities.

A delegation of the Engro comprising vice-president, talent and culture, Arshia Saqib, manager, talent acquisition, Qasim Hassan and manager, talent acquisition, Rukhama Mujtuba visited GIK Institute and held meeting with Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector, GIK Institute and other officials on Friday.

The MoU was inked by Dr Farooq Sultan, director, the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC), GIK Institute, Arshia Saqib.

The signing ceremony was attended by Prof Khalid, pro-rectors, deans, heads of departments and various other officials.

According to the MoU, the Engro shall notify the GIK Institute placement office of relevant vacancies to encourage its graduates to apply for jobs; internship opportunities; propose the final year project for the students in consultation with the relevant faculties/departments and schedule visits to various plants of Engro subsidiaries for GIK Institute students.

The GIK Institute will facilitate

Engro in advertising relevant job advertisements to its alumni and fresh graduates and ensure the participation/inclusion of Engro in relevant events, job fairs, seminars, workshops, training, events, publications, etc.

Both Parties shall explore the opportunity to undertake research and development-related projects and the MoU came into force immediately after signing, will continue for an initial period of three years, may be reviewed or extended anytime by mutual written agreement of both the parties and shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Khalid said that they look forward to more active collaboration. He lauded Engro for hiring GIK Institute graduates.

Arshia said that they strive to absorb the talent and engage competent engineers, adding GIK Institute faculty could visit the Engro facilities and discuss ideas for more research collaboration.