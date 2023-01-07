A call for workers

PML-N workers must greet the news about Ms Maryam Nawaz’s appointment as the senior vice president of the party with excitement. The move is to supposedly reinvigorate the PML-N which is right in the middle of its toughest battle against Imran Khan and his determined Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The new title for Ms Nawaz, albeit bestowed on her after some rethinking within the family, has come along with a promise of a reorganization of the Sharif stables. Decoded, the message appears to declare open a new phase in which the Mian Nawaz Sharif flank within the party will be entrusted with the task of reviving the falling fortunes of the party that has long dominated politics in the country. His daughter and recognized heir in charge of the affairs is an arrangement second only to the elder Sharif taking things visibly in his hands, instead of continuing in his current role as a clan elder or ‘supremo’ content with overseeing the proceedings remotely.

Some changes may be undertaken soon. A few of the firebrands may be unleashed to counter the noise created by the extremely loud Khan lieutenants. Ms Nawaz may also be pushed with greater vigour in the media as not just a substitute to Mr Imran Khan but also as an intra-party alternative to Mr Shehbaz Sharif. If the atmosphere is considered suitable, the buildup could culminate in a nationwide campaign laced with a series of public meetings to boost up support. This is the likely course, which is not to say that other, more complicated but politically correct routes are not available here.

Just as the Election Commission of Pakistan tries to impress the importance of intra-party polls as a basis upon the PML-N, let’s recall that the culture of strengthening parties systematically with sure small steps is not alien to the Subcontinent. The patient creation of the cadres at various levels benefited both the Congress and All India Muslim League, the two parties which led the drive for independence from the British.

Even after 1947, some kind of pretence about the need of lobbying for and training of the workers was maintained. So much so that, among the many parties running under the banner of Muslim League, we had one which carried the prefix of ‘convention’ with its name to distinguish itself as having been born as a result of engagement at the party activist-level. In this turbulent moment in its history, the PML-N would do well to get right down to just that level.

The exercise is essential not just because the rival PTI is riding a popularity wave right now, but also because of the emphasis Mr Imran Khan places on maintaining contact with the people at large. The PTI may not exactly be in convention mode today, but it sure has been in a sufficiently agitating mood to keep its workers in high spirits. Rallies through selected city areas and calls for door-to-door campaigns from the leadership have ensured the initiative stays with the Khan camp.

Indeed the consistency and commitment shown by the workers of the relatively young Insafiyan outfit has surprised many, most remarkably during the latest round of the vicious reveal-all drive against Mr Khan’s person. Those trying to take on these spirited PTI wards need more than a mere change of names at the top of the feudal pyramid to stay competitive.

For the diehard Sharif fans it may be heartening to learn from a report that Ms Maryam Nawaz could ‘soon’ be back in the country and joined in her struggle by none other than her son, Mr Junaid Safdar. This would signal durability and expansion of the dynasty unto another generation. But then these are exactly the outdated material the middle class-driven front established by the PTI would pounce upon right now.

The crucial question is that, led by Ms Maryam or her son or even by Mian Sahab himself, does the PML-N have the will and the room to go fortune-hunting at the grassroots both in the big cities such as Lahore and deep in the districts? Already, the party may have lost precious time in combating the hyper-active adversary on that front. The Sharif household would do well to realize that the current (over)stress on ousting the powerful challenger through legal means alone may take the game away from the old habitual rulers of the land.

They must have a second strategy, and must not appear to be shying away from confronting the rival purely on political grounds right inside the arena where politicians rise and fall. The PTI’s opponents are accused of trying to avoid this political fight. By failing to even try to rally the workers at this crucial juncture, Mr Khan’s strongest foes betray a lack of vision and a narrow defence of their position as a power-seeking force. They must come up with a show where they are able to demonstrate not just people but committed cardres at their disposal.

The writer is a senior journalist.