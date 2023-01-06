Sindh PA official admits before SHC: Former secy made illegal appointments in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: The Senior special secretary of Sindh Assembly Secretariat, Muhammad Khan Rind declared in the Sindh High Court, that the appointments and promotions of the five topmost officers of the assembly by their father, as illegal and in contravention with service rules.

Earlier, in his petition, petitioner Qasim Saeed Qureshi pointed out that former secretary, Sindh Assembly Secretariate, Hadi Bux Buriro not only appointed his five sons but he also appointed his more than 10 nephews and 100 relatives as officers in Sindh Assembly Secretariate. Senior Special Secretary Muhammad Khan Rind informed the SHC that all these were made in violation of service rules and orders of apex courts.

According to the petition, the Buriro brothers were appointed and promoted by their father. Ghulam Muhammad Umar Farooq the present Secretary (BS-21) of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh was promoted by his father from grade 17 to grade 19 to the position of Addl Secretary BS-19 on June 27, 2009. The petitioner said the incumbent Secretary Buriro was promoted on the basis of a suspicious degree of law (LLB) from Shah Abdul Lateef University. Similarly, GM Umar Farooq Buriro after becoming secretary of the department on March 03, 2013, promoted himself as a special secretary in BS-20 against a newly upgraded, re-designated, and self-created post. Later in 2013 he promoted himself as secretary in grade 21.

This reporter approached Secretary Sindh Assembly Ghulam Umar Farooq Buriro and his other brother Rashid Aziz Buriro for their comments but they did not reply despite repeated attempts.