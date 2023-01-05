RMTA National Tennis from Jan 14

KARACHI: The 6TH RMTA National Tennis Championships will be held from January 14-20 at DA Creek Club here.

The singles and doubles events for the age categories of Juniors 18, Boys u-16 and u-14, Girls under-14, Boys/Girls u-12 and u-10, Seniors 35 Plus (Singles), Seniors 45 Plus (Doubles), and Seniors 55 Plus (Singles) are to be played. The last date of entries is the 11th of this month.