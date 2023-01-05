SHC directs IGP to explain provision of commandos for VIP security

The Sindh High Court has directed the provincial inspector general of police to explain under what circumstances they are providing special protection through special commandos under the title of VIPs.

The direction came at a hearing of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh seeking police security. The petitioner submitted that he has applied for police deployment for his protection, but it is not being provided, while political leaders of the ruling party are availing the same kind of protection provided by the home department and the IGP. He requested the court to direct the police chief and the home department to provide him police security as per the law.

A division bench, headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, observed that every citizen was entitled to be protected by the law enforcement agencies. It issued notices to the IGP and the home secretary and directed them to file a scheme of law and explain under what circumstances they were providing special protection through special commandos under the title of VIPs.

The court directed the respondents to submit a complete list along with details of officials deployed for their security while moving from one place to other place as well as about their residential places and police deployment for the protection of their family members. It directed the IGP and the home department to submit within one week details of police commandos being deployed for VIP security.