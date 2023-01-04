Two CTD officials martyred in Khanewal. AFP

MULTAN: Unidentified assailants martyred two officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Khanewal on Tuesday evening, police have confirmed.

CTD Additional Director Naveed Sadiq and Inspector Nasir Bathi were coming out of a hotel on the Pirowal Bismillah Highway when two bike riders appeared from the other direction and opened fire.

The officials died at the spot, police said. South Punjab Additional Inspector General Police Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan rushed to the spot, police said. In a short text message, the AIGP said those responsible for the incident would be arrested soon. Police are taking measures keeping in view the legal aspects, the AIGP said. “Facts would be brought to light after dealing the matter with an iron hand.” No further details were available as the security agencies were investigating the matter.

While condemning the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took notice of the tragic incident of martyrdom of two officers of a sensitive institution in Khanewal.

He sought a report from IGP Punjab immediately, police said. The elements responsible for the firing should be brought to justice soon, the chief minister instructed. He saluted the sacrifice of martyred officers Deputy Director Naveed Sadiq and Inspector Nasir. The martyred officers were the brave sons of the soil, he said.

“All the sympathies of the Punjab government are with the families of martyrs,” the chief minister said. “The whole Punjab is standing with the bereaved families in their hour of sorrow,” he added.