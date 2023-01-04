Imran hit by 3 bullet pieces, metal shard

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan had been hit by three pieces of bullets and a metal shard when he was standing on a moving container near Wazirabad, revealed a forensic report on Tuesday.
The report showed that almost 10 bullet shells had been found on the spot, which were sent for forensic examination. No sniper was hired and bullets were not discharged from three sides. Almost 33 pieces of evidence were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. The evidence was submitted by the capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore, the district police officer (DPO) Wazirabad and a joint investigation team.
