10 cops sacked for ‘links’ with criminals, drug pushers

KOHAT: At least 10 personnel of the Kohat police were terminated for their alleged connection with the criminals and drug smugglers in the district on Tuesday.

District Police Officer Abdur Rauf Babar Qaiserani said that black sheep in the police would be taken to task as they were bringing bad names to the force due to their criminal activities.

He said that 10 personnel were sacked after credible and solid evidence were received and then they were reviewed and analysed before taking stern action against them.

The official said that all legal formalities were completed prior to the action so no injustice could be meted out to the accused. He added that it was part of the self-accountability and reward and punishment policy in the force, which was implemented in letter and spirit.

He warned no leniency would be shown to the black sheep in the force. The terminated included constables and head-constables, who had links with various gangs of criminals and drug pushers.