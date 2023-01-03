STA to host three national tennis events

KARACHI: Sindh Tennis Association will organize three national tennis championships in the coming months. STA’s Khalid Rehmani has announced that they will organize 11th Essa Lab National, 6th McDonalds National, and 9th Indus Pharma National tennis events.

Also, a beach tennis championship and 1st iTechnology Karachi Games for differently abled persons will also be organized. “A two-month training camp for wheelchair tennis is to be started from the next week at Union Club,” said Khalid.