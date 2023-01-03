Samundri-Faizpur motorway closed

MULTAN: Due to dense fog and reduced visibility in Beat-13 and Beat-14, Sector M-3, the motorway has been closed from Samundri 1016 to Faizpur 1147 for all types of traffic. All entry points in the above-said sector had been closed accordingly, the motorway police said on Monday. Diversions have been placed at Faizpur 1147 SB, Jaranwala.