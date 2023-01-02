Farhan, Kashan, Laraib win tennis titles

KARACHI: Farhan Altaf, Kashan Tariq and Laraib Shamsi won titles at the 4th Afeef Tennis Championships that concluded on Sunday.

In the final of men’s singles, Farhan thrashed Nadir Bachani 6-0, 6-2.

In the doubles category, Farhan and Ali beat Haris Tariq and Saifullah 8-4 to take the title.

In the final of under-17 singles, Kashan smashed Dhuraf Das 6-1, 6-2 to win the title.

In the final of under-13 singles, Laraib Shamsi overpowered Faiz Ilyas 1-4, 5-4, 4-2 to take the title.