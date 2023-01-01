ANP to attend Bannu, Bajaur protests: Leader

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Saturday said his party workers would actively participate in the protests demanding the restoration of peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, he said that the ANP leaders and workers would attend the protest in Janikhel area in the Bannu district on January 1 and the protest in Bajaur tribal district on January 5. He said that it was a good omen that the people were staging protests to demand the restoration of peace and to denounce violence.

Aimal Wali said the ANP would support all those taking to the streets demanding the restoration of peace. He said that staging protests was the only way to give a befitting reply to the enemies of peace and their facilitators.

The ANP leader said that resistance had become inevitable to stamp out terrorism. He said his party would not allow anybody to turn the Pakhtun land into a battlefield and use their soil for fanning terrorism.