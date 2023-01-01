‘The News’ wishes its readers a peaceful and happy New Year 2023. While new years are celebrated at different times for different reasons the one on January 1st is universal and is a cause for celebration, for spending time with friends and family and for wishing those who are far away - while remembering those who have left us forever.

The past year has not been a good one for some of us. Let us pray for a better, happier one as the new rolls in - of new beginnings and fresh starts, as well as a time of reflection of how we can help in making it a better one as far as we can, maybe not for the world but for those near and around us. Let’s make it a memorable one, both for them and for ourselves. A very Happy New Year!