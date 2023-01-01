SC directs CAA, others to submit reports on steps to facilitate passengers at airports

The Supreme Court has directed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and other agencies to submit a concise statement with regard to all improvements and developments made in their system for smooth and better performance and facilitation of passengers at airports in the country.

During a hearing of an application about inconvenience to passengers in baggage handling at airports, a two-member bench comprising Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar and Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi observed that certain directions have been issued by the court for smooth performance and facilitation of passengers at all airports in country.

CAA officials submitted that the authority had complied with the directions of the court from time to time and sought further time to submit a concise statement along with all improvements and developments made in their system for smooth and better performance and facilitation of passengers at the airports.

The director of the Federal Investigation Agency submitted that the FIA had installed an integrated boarder management system and a machine readable passport system at airports for the convenience of passengers and to control the menace of illegal travel documents, human smuggling and entry and exit of undesirable elements.

The director of the Airport Security Force submitted that the ASF was now handling complaints on their counters for the convenience of passengers and sought time to file a concise statement mentioning the procedure for lodging complaints.

The counsel for the Pakistan customs submitted that proper facilitation centres and scanners have been installed which will be mentioned in the compliance report. The court directed the authorities concerned to submit their replies in the next session. The court had earlier taken suo moto notice of mismanagement and inconveniences to passengers in baggage handling at airports and directed the CAA and other authorities to ensure a proper mechanism to facilitate the passengers.