Official says cops helping tourists visiting Swat

MINGORA: A senior official here on Friday said that special teams of the police had been deployed at various parts of the district to facilitate the tourists visiting the valley to enjoy the snowfall.

Talking to reporters, District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur said that droves of tourists were visiting Kalam, Malam Jabba and other places in the scenic valley to experience the snowfall.

He said that in order to facilitate the passengers and the tourists, special teams of the police had been deployed to ensure the safety of the people besides facilitating the smooth flow of traffic.