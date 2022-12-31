Police chalk out traffic plan for New Year Night

Islamabad:The Islamabad Capital Police have chalked out a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth traffic flow on the eve of New Year Night, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have devised a comprehensive traffic plan. According to the plan, police officials are directed to take stern action against one-wheelers, motorcyclists with heavy and open silencers and those involved in rash driving, racing and obstructing the flow of traffic. 502 officers and Jawans including one SP, 4 DSPs and 21 inspectors of Traffic Police will be on special duty to ensure the smooth flow of Traffic on the eve of new-year. Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer said that a task has been given to all officials to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and provision of an integrated traffic system to the citizens. He said that special squads have been constituted to patrol the main highways, roads as well as squares of Islamabad and take stern action against law breakers and those involved in obstructing the flow of traffic.

He further said that special pickets would be erected to check the traffic rules violators. He has also appealed to the citizens to refrain their children from one-wheeling so as to ensure protection of life and property of the citizens on the occasion of new year night.